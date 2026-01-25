FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The seventh annual Habitat for Humanity CEO Build at BBI Village in Fort Lauderdale kicked off Saturday, with local business leaders building new homes for several new homeowners.

Homeowners received an American dream come true, as people came together to build for those in need.

Mario Josselin, a single father with two jobs before he soon becomes a registered nurse in October, showed off his new home.

“This will be Omari’s room right here,” said Josselin.

Josselin’s new home is a fresh start for his two teenagers, Omari and Omani, and a way for them to plant roots.

“My kids will have the stability they need, the comfort to know that they can make a mistake, and still have a place to come back home,” said Josselin. “Cause usually, when you’re renting, you can have your kids leave, and then the economy changes and rent just shoots sky high, and now you have to keep moving.”

7News anchor Craig Stevens also attended, as well as major CEOs and local business leaders representing about 400,000 employees.

“Imagine a world where everyone gets a safe and decent place to live,” said Stevens.

All of those attending stepped up and got to work, and showcased the need for Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s major role.

“The inventory shortage in this community makes it the most housing cost burden situation in the whole country, and to have a vibrant economic community requires creative solutions,” said Nancy Robin, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Broward. “It requires leadership, and it really requires the private sector, the social sector and the public sector to come together for solutions.”

CEO co-chairs Robert Taylor of BBI and Brent Burns of JM Family Enterprises said this is a great way for their companies to give back.

“Housing, and housing costs, are a national problem, and they’re certainly a huge problem here in Broward County, so the sense we have is that we’re at least chipping away at one of the biggest problems that we have as a community,” said Taylor.

“The numbers are staggering with respect to how lives are transformed when they own a home. The education level of their children goes through the roof, and their grades at school go up, their health improves,” said Burns.

Co-President and General Manager of Sunbeam Television Paul Magnes also shared his thoughts.

“It’s never been more difficult to buy a home in Broward these days, so to help families with kids get into a place in the community so close to their jobs, it’s really important,” he said.

WSVN is a longtime supporter and sponsor of Habitat For Humanity.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

