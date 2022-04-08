FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A community has come together to erase the work of a vandal at a Fort Lauderdale restaurant.

Local artist Ricardo “Ramo” Dieguez showed up to the Craft Beer Cellar after a man was caught by surveillance cameras earlier this week defacing a new mural that was days away from being unveiled.

“It’s heartbreaking, because we put a lot of work into this, and I know the company that I work for, Chalk and Brush, they do a lot to give to the community,” said Dieguez.

Husband and wife team Eddie and Amy Abralde said they worked hard to open Craft Beer Cellar, located off Northeast 26th Street, in 2019. They were able to get through the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to grow.

But their new mural, titled “Beer For all in the Garden,” was covered in spray paint.

“The mural was part of the whole experience that we’re just trying to revamp our garden to be more homey,” said Amy.

“Build these small businesses up, don’t tear them down,” said Eddie. “I mean, why are you doing this?”

Crisp security footage showed that the vandal did not even try to disguise himself.

Now Dieguez, along with the design agency Chalk and Brush Design, is helping restore the mural to its original state.

“To see this happen and to have to come out here and fix it up, we’ll definitely do a good job fixing it up. It will look brand-new again,” said Dieguez. “I hope nobody comes back here and does this ever again.”

But while the mural repairs are being made, there is still one last thing these owners are looking for: an arrest.

“I really hope that they catch the guy, so he doesn’t continue to hurt other businesses,” said Amy. “It’s been a rough two years, let’s say, for any businesses.”

“We finally start to get our feet on the ground, and here he comes and tries to ruin our day, you know?” said Eddie.

If you have any information on this act of vandalism or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

