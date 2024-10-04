LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An animal rescue organization based in Lauderhill traveled to animal shelters in North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene to drop off much-needed supplies and bring some animals back to Broward County.

A van full of food and medical supplies, and another with empty crates and cat litter, on Thursday headed to North Carolina, where animal shelters are in desperate need of help after Hurricane Helene.

“There were two shelters that were completely devasted that were full of animals,” said Gina Harke with Saving Sage Animal Rescue. “They had flooding, they have no electricity, they have no power, they are having a hard time with refrigeration for vaccines. Then they got the wave of people whose houses are destroyed, and now they’re surrendering their animals.”

“These dogs were living in shelters for days with absolutely no electricity. So it was pitch black, 24/7, no water, one or two staff maybe able to get to the shelter to care for them,” said Sue Bell with Homeward Trails Animal Rescue in Virginia.

“It’s really hard to describe to people what’s happening here,” said a North Carolina resident on CNN.

That’s where Saving Sage Animal Rescue comes in. They’ve been working with other rescue groups to head to two shelters, just north of Asheville, to try to help out as much as they can.

“We got a call for help from one of our sister shelters, so we do transports out of Florida regularly,” said Harke.

However, this time, they’ll be bringing up all the supplies to the shelters and bringing back some of the animals back to South Florida, to ease the shelter’s burden as they get back on their feet.

“We got lots of rescues together to accept animals, even if some can take two, and some can only take five. So everybody is coming together,” said Harke.

Volunteers like Yelena Gayko have joined the animal rescues to help make sure the supplies make it to North Carolina and transport the animals safely back to South Florida.

“Us as people, we have help. Everybody is already on the ground helping people, and people can actually help themselves as well. You know, I understand there are cases where they need help, but animals are helpless,” said Gayko. “Unless we step up, and we do something for them, there’s nothing they can do on their own, and it’s gonna be a tough drive; we are compelled to actually help the animals.”

The drive will be long, and the mission will be difficult, but for those headed up north, there’s really no choice.

“It’s a terrible situation and, you know, it’s volunteers that are doing this for the animals, picking up the pieces,” said Harke. “It’s a very hard thing to see.”

For more information about Saving Sage Animal Rescue, click here.

