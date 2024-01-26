FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student is in custody after, police said, they brought a loaded gun into Stranahan High School.

The weapon was discovered Friday afternoon on campus, located at 1800 SW 5th Place, just before classes were scheduled to be dismissed.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, officers were following a tip from school security that a student had a gun on campus.

Upon arrival, the school was locked down, and officers began searching the premises.

The student, according to police, was found with a loaded gun. Officers have since recovered it.

Police currently have the student in custody and criminal charges are pending.

Dismissal is expected to resume as normal.

No injuries have been reported.

