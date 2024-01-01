PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery at a Little Caesar’s location in Pembroke Pines.

Accrdong to Pembroke Pines Police, 34-year-old Jake Lemansky targeted the business, located on Northwest 89th Avenue and Taft Street, at around 10:20 p.m., Saturday.

Detectives said the suspect, wearing all-black clothing, black gloves, sneakers and a black ski mask, pistol-whipped an employee and demanded cash.

Investigators said Lemansky was caught after a pursuit on the Florida Turnpike that ended when he crashed into a median wall at County Line Road.

He faces several charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and robbery with a firearm.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.