MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is thanking Miramar firefighters after they went above and beyond to find her lost wedding ring.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, Frances Quintanilla said the ring went missing on Tuesday as she went on her typical run with her husband.

During their run, Quintanilla said, she began taking off her wedding ring.

“And I could feel my finger swelling up because of my ring, so I stopped halfway and go to try to take it off,” she said.

But then the unexpected happened. As she took it off, the ring flew into the grassy area near Pembroke Road and 136th Avenue.

“When I really went to really pull it off, it flew into the grass,” said Quintanilla.

That is when the routine run turned into a scavenger hunt, as Quintanilla and her husband spent hours looking for the ring.

“It was a whole search and rescue for the wedding ring,” she said.

But they couldn’t find the ring, she said, Quintanilla began losing hope.

“Because it was just like looking through grass and grass. I literally raked for hours, and I couldn’t find it,” said Quintanilla. “It was like a needle in a haystack.”

But Quintanilla said she wasn’t going to give up in the search for the ring, so she decided to go home and return to the area two days later.

Upon her return, she ran into Miramar Fire Rescue Lt. Rafael Perez, who she thanks for saving her life.

“I kept looking through the grass. That’s when Lt. Perez saw me,” said Quintanilla.

Perez learned of Quintanilla’s trouble and immediately called his backup team.

“I looked everywhere,” said Perez.

“We would just rake, and if he got a ding on the metal detector, we’d actually go there and check,” said Miramar Fire Life Safety Department Inspector Reuben Gonzalez.

The two-hour search operation was a roller coaster ride of emotions for Quintanilla.

“I got nervous that it was pretty much buried at that point,” she said.

Within two hours of searching, Perez said, he located the elusive ring.

“I saw my shoes, and I said, ‘Oh, my God, I found it,'” said Perez.

“He screamed,” said Miramar Fire Rescue Lt. Inspector Anthony Silvio.

“He goes ‘I found it,'” said Gonzalez.

Quintanilla was overjoyed when the fire crew returned her lost ring.

“Well, first, I hugged Lt. Perez so hard because I was just so happy, because I was just in shock,” said Quintanilla.

This wifey is forever grateful that the teamwork resulted in the ring being back on her finger.

“I’m just going to leave it on forever,” she said.

The firefighters said they are happy to always help.

