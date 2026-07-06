MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An unusual sequence of events sparked an intense car fire in Miramar.

Video shows bright orange flames consuming a car parked along Dahlia Drive on Monday.

Neighbors who spoke with 7News said they recalled hearing thunder.

“It shook the whole house. All my kids’ toys started going off,” said a resident.

“I just heard a big, loud thunder,” said another resident. “I immediately heard an explosion, I came running outside and I witnessed the car just literally light up on fire.”

As they came outside to investigate, residents said they could feel the intensity of the flames right outside their homes.

“The heat was so intense — look at the side of that truck right there,” said a resident.

Officials said lightning struck an underground gas line which sparked the intense car fire.

“When we looked, we realized it was our vehicle that was on fire,” said Carmen, the owner of the car.

Carmen, whose daughter drove that car, had just left to run an errand. When she returned, she found her street blocked off and her daughter’s car engulfed in flames.

“We just left to go get pool supplies. They say lightning struck. I don’t know if it was the pole or the car,” she said.

The car was ultimately totaled in the fire. Crews managed to cap off the gas line after putting out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

“Glad Miramar Fire responded the way that they did. I’m glad nobody got hurt,” said a resident.

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