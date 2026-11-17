LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A house under construction in Lighthouse Point partially collapsed due to strong winds.

Lighthouse Point Police said the wind caused an unsupported concrete block wall to fall over at the construction site near the 2800 block of Northeast 35th Court, Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the scene just after 5:45 a.m.

No one was on site at the time of the collapse, and no injuries were reported, according to police.

Police said some of the falling concrete blocks damaged a neighboring property’s fence and landed in the swimming pool.

7News spoke off-camera with the woman living in the property, who said the situation could have been worse if the winds were higher.

She also said all of the damage will be fixed.

Construction crews were able to return to the site later on Tuesday morning.

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