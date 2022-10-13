HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker was hurt on the job in Hallandale Beach after a light pole collapsed.

The incident happened near Northwest Fifth Street and Second Avenue, Thursday.

Fire rescue said the light pole fell onto the worker at a construction site in the area.

That victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.