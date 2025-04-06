HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - There was tower trouble on a Hollywood beach.

Flames tore through a lifeguard tower at the Dog Beach between Pershing and Custer streets, Sunday morning.

Firefighters with Hollywood Fire Rescue were able to quickly put out the flames.

Fortunately, the tower was empty at the time.

Fire officials said Hollywood Beach Safety is currently working on an alternative plan to ensure the area of the beach where the fire ignited is guarded.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

