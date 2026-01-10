FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Legoland Resorts is looking for a “junior galaxy explorer” to test a new rollercoaster, with a contest taking place in Fort Lauderdale.

The Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale hosted a competition Saturday for young builders to design a Lego spacecraft.

“We’ll be going to several different museums throughout Florida and California looking for a junior galaxy explorer. The winner of this competition will be the first to ride ‘Galacticoaster’ when it opens at Legoland Florida Resort on February 27th or at Legoland California on March 6th.” said Julie Estrada, the Director of Communications for Merlin Entertainments in North America.

The winners of the competition are expected to be announced next month.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.