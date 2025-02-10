HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Ahead of the holiday celebrating love, children and South Florida leaders dedicated their Valentine’s Day to veterans.

U.S. representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL-25) delivered more than 1,200 Valentine’s Day cards to veterans in Broward.

The cards, hand-made by kids across Broward County, were full of warm wishes and support for the South Florida-based soldiers.

Congresswoman Wasserman Schultz was joined by a group of 40 students from Orange Brook Elementary School in Hollywood.

