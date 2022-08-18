FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Lawyers in the life or death trial of the Parkland shooter spent most of Thursday’s hearing over a Cruz deposition, but not Nikolas Cruz’s.

The state argued that the shooter’s brother, Zach Cruz, and his caretaker Richard Moore, must be compelled to answer questions in a deposition. The state said that the two have not answered any questions in a deposition.

They were both seven weeks apart, both have the same layers and the state said that their attorney has instructed them not to answer any questions.

According to their attorney, since the Valentine’s Day shooting back in 2018, Zach Cruz has been harassed by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, and when he moved to Virginia with Moore, the harassment continued.

There were also some big claims in court, with the idea that there was some coordination between the two police agencies, which should be investigated.

Zach’s attorney has reported the complaint to the FBI, however state prosecutors said it doesn’t have anything to do with answering questions, and according to Florida state law, one must answer when asked, and they asked the judge for a motion to compel.

“We feel that this is continued harassment, we’re also asking the court to investigate based on all the information it has, and ask the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate,” said Amina Matheny-Willard, Zach and Moore’s attorney.

“Investigate what?” the judge said.

“Your honor as I indicated before, we feel that this is tantamount to witness tampering,” Matheny-Willard said.

“Asking a witness questions like ‘have you ever been arrested, are you married, where do you live,’ the judge said. “I read both of the depositions in full last night and highlighted. You’re saying there is continued harassment that would warrant the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to getting involved? That’s a big accusation, which if you feel that’s the case, then you ma’me by all means should be contacting the police yourself to report this incident.”

Also in court, Zach’s attorney said if he answered questions, she feared that it may incriminate him and that in her words would “lead to further harassment.”

The judge did grant the motion to compel, and both Zach and Moore will have to answer those questions and sit for a deposition, which will take place on Sept. 6.

