POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility is getting a visit by lawmakers after, officials say, a 44-year-old Haitian migrant died while in custody.

Marie Ange Blaise died at approximately 8:35 p.m. on Friday, according to medical personnel at the facility. The cause of death remains under investigation.

Representatives Frederica Wilson and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick arrived at the facility in Pompano Beach Friday morning, demanding answers and change for those who are still in custody.

“We talked to people who were there. They told us that she complained of heart pain or chest pain several times and that she was seen by the doctor. In fact, that morning she got her prescription at 8:00 a.m., and then she actually died at 8:34. I did not see evidence they followed procedures, or they had proper healthcare provided to them,” said Democratic Representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick. “The tour of the facility was, in fact, heartbreaking. It was heartbreaking to see how many people were pulled off the street and brought to this facility. But also, when we tried to speak to the healthcare provider, the healthcare coordinator, we were met with more hostility and evasiveness.”

“What happened to Marie Ange? Why was she denied the dignity and care that every human deserves?” said North Miami Councilwoman Mary Irvin. “This is not an isolated incident. Too many have died in detention in silence. That silence ends today.”

This comes as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says state law enforcement will amp up ICE raids after Operation: Tidal Wave netted 1120 arrests.

“This is the largest immigration enforcement operation that we’ve seen in quite some time throughout the entire country,” Gov. DeSantis said.

The Trump administration, also doubling down, requested on Thursday that the Supreme Court strip temporary deportation protections from over 430,000 Venezuelans living in the United States.

Earlier this year, the Department of Homeland Security ended temporary protected status for Venezuelan migrants. Venezuelan nationals attempted to challenge that move; however, a federal district court blocked that decision.

“They are arresting children on college campuses,” said Democratic Representative Frederica Wilson. “Dreamers who are DACA recipients. We must speak up, speak out. And every member of Congress, I’m going to get them to sign this petition. To sign this House of Representatives resolution attesting to the fact that they, as members of Congress, will provide oversight.”

Rep. Wilson said she will take the petition back to Washington to get it signed by as many lawmakers as she can, not only at this facility but also at Krome and others across the country.

