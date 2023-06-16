LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill woman is speaking out after, she said, law enforcement officers ransacked her home during a raid that followed the arrests of two men, including her brother.

The new details come after a resident captured a Lauderhill Police officer on cellphone video making a controversial comment.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, Chelsea said it was completely unnecessary for U.S. Marshals to force their way into her apartment on Thursday morning because the suspects were already in custody.

“So I can see where they kicked the door down, I’m guessing with their feet,” she said as she pointed to her red front door.

Chelsea, who asked not to show her face on camera, said the officers spent three hours inside her house, adding they broke TV sets and pointed a gun at her 1-year-old child, who met them as they stormed in.

“I heard the door slam open, and as I came out, my baby was in the hallway,” said Chelsea. “I see the cops, a whole bunch of U.S. Marshals, pointing a gun at my child, who’s right there, and I’m telling them, I’m snapping on them, saying that, ‘No, I have a little baby, and she’s harmless. I don’t care what y’all came in here for, put y’all’s guns away,’ and [one of them] repeatedly told me to shut up or I’m gonna go to jail.”

Chelsea said the U.S. Marshals were there to look for her brother, Dimitri Holland. He’s accused of an armed robbery in Palm Beach County.

“It wasn’t no fight, like, it was no call for none of that. It was no fight, he gave up, he was right there,” she said.

Holland’s friend, Marcus Terell Robinson, tried to get away. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and a K-9 unit were there to assist and stop the suspect.

A neighbor who heard Robinson’s screams grabbed her cellphone and began recording the arrest.

“I went outside to the patio,” said the neighbor, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera.

“Y’all get him off of him?” she was heard yelling out to the officers in her cellphone video.

“So I was telling them to take the dog off of him ’cause he wasn’t resisting,” she told 7News.

Moments later, a Lauderhill Police officer was seen telling the neighbor to get back inside.

“If you wanna get shot, just come outside, then,” the officer was heard yelling.

“Really?!” the neighbor is heard screaming.

he wasn’t resisting, so that’s why I was, like, upset about the dog,” she told 7News, “and then for him to say that was like – that was uncalled for, at all. He could have just said, ‘Go inside of the house.’”

A BSO spokesperson said the K-9 is trained to not let go until the suspect is caught.

Once Holland and Robinson were arrested and in custody, Chelsea said, police trashed her house.

“When I came down, the TV was on the ground, her room was destroyed, her bed was broken at the bottom,” she said. “In my room, they threw apart my bed and broke my bed. As you can see in the pictures, my bed is broken.”

Cellphone video of Chelsea’s apartment showed clothes scattered across the floor. She said the U.S. Marshals were looking for a cellphone, a shirt and other items.

When asked if the officers who came into her home were looking for a gun, Chelsea replied, “There’s no gun. Only gun is my gun, and I’m licensed to carry it.”

In response to the officer seen yelling at the neighbor in the video, a spokesperson for Lauderhill Police issued a statement that reads in part, “The facts and circumstances surrounding the incident, and the comments made, are being investigated by our agency.”

Robinson appeared in bond court in Fort Lauderdale on Friday. He was charged with obstruction.

“When law enforcement is trying to execute a search warrant, then [the suspect] jumped out of a second-floor window to distract them and direct their attention away from the home they were serving a warrant on,” said a prosecutor.

Holland was taken to Palm Beach County, where he faces an armed robbery charge. He remains behind bars.

Robinson remains at the Broward County Main Jail.

