LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A 28-year-old Lauderhill woman has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty after authorities found her dog suffering from severe neglect, including an embedded collar that caused extensive injuries, according to authorities.

Alison Arthur was arrested Thursday after Broward County Animal Control officers reportedly discovered the dog, Orey, tied to a rusted weight set at her home on March 10.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the dog was underweight and had large, infected sores around its neck, with two collars embedded in its flesh.

Officers described Orey’s condition as severe, noting visible bones and oozing wounds.

Arthur initially told investigators that her father had surrendered the dog for euthanasia due to financial issues and their inability to transport Orey to a veterinarian, the affidavit states.

However, according to the affidavit, Arthur later admitted to being Orey’s primary caretaker, saying the dog had been chained outside for several weeks after biting her son. She reportedly said she tried to treat the wounds with peroxide but couldn’t remove the collars due to the dog’s aggressive behavior.

According to the affidavit, a veterinarian with Broward County Animal Care and Adoption, who conducted a post-mortem examination, stated the injuries were preventable and had caused prolonged pain and suffering.

Orey, severely underweight with visible ribs and spine, was euthanized due to the extent of the injuries.

Arthur faces a third-degree felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.