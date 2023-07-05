LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager was transported to the hospital after a firework ignited while his family cleaned up the street following the 4th of July celebrations.

According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, they transported a 13-year-old to Broward Health around 1 a.m., Wednesday.

His grandmother said while they were cleaning up after igniting fireworks, he did not realize one of the explosives was still lit. The explosive ignited and injured the teen.

Officials said the teen suffered a partial amputation of fingers on his left hand and burns to his face. Fire rescue officials said the family appeared to have been attempting to light mortar-type fireworks when the incident occurred.

