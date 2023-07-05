FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager was transported to the hospital after a firework blew up in his hand while his family cleaned up the street following Fourth of July celebrations in Lauderhill.

According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, they transported a 13-year-old to Broward Health Medical Center at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, where he underwent surgery.

His family remained by his side while he was hospitalized before and after the surgical procedure.

Moments after the firework blast near a home along Northwest 31st Avenue, a family member dialed 911 in a desperate call for help.

“His hand just exploded, please, everything exploded,” said a caller to a 911 dispatcher.

“Speaking to family members that were still on scene, they basically stated that they heard a boom and saw him go to the ground,” said Lauderhill Fire Rescue inspector Sheniqua Johnson.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Jerry Gonzalez elaborated on the teen’s injuries.

“Injuries were to the right hand — partial amputation to all five fingers,” said Gonzalez. “He did receive burns to his chest and his face as well, with a laceration to his head from the explosion.”

Johnson explained what the family did after they noticed their family member was hurt.

“The family started to treat him, walk him up front, wrapped his hands with a T-shirt that they had on the scene,” she said.

A cousin of the teen said the incident was traumatic for everyone in the family. The family member said the teen was lighting a possibly faulty firework when it exploded.

Fire officials arrived at the scene later in the day to investigate.

7News cameras captured firework debris scattered on the ground.

Following surgery, the 13-year-old’s condition is unknown.

Officials said the family appeared to have been attempting to light mortar-type fireworks, the type that they urged people to leave to the professionals.

“The [explosive] drops a ball — you would say a mortar barrel — and they fly up to the air,” said Gonzalez. “They light it, and it flies up to the air. These are high-grade, highly dangerous fireworks.”

Authorities remind the public to leave powerful fireworks to the professionals. If anyone does decide they want to light fireworks, officials advise to keep either a fire extinguisher or a bucket of water nearby.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.