LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 12-year-old boy reported missing from Lauderhill.

Emmanuel Anderson was last seen on Sunday around 2:00 p.m. in the area of 4300 NW 13th Street.

Anderson stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall and is a 120-pound Black male. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, grey pants and sandals.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.