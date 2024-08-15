LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives have released more details about a Lauderhill Police officer who has been charged with video voyeurism.

Lauderhill Police Officer Johnny Alejandro Mateo was arrested at work on Tuesday by Sunrise Police. He faces one count of digital voyeurism.

Investigators said they received a complaint from his live-in girlfriend.

According to the arrest report, she told police that she met the suspect several years ago n the Dominican Republic, and he offered to help her with her immigration status.

The report states Mateo and the woman moved into a house in Sunrise, and she told detectives that the two had been on and off for several years.

The report further states the woman had a suspicion that “Johnny was cheating on her,” and “she found two USB drives in the kitchen.”

When she looked at the drives, the report states there was a video of the two of them having sex in the master bedroom that “was recorded without her consent.”

The woman stated that her boyfriend has asked to record her several times, and she said no.

The police report states one of the USB drives shows Mateo “turning on the camera” while the victim is also in the room and is “oblivious” to the recording device.

Furthermore, the police report states, Mateo’s girlfriend said “there were numerous other women in separate videos on the two USB jump drives,” adding that “she doesn’t know them personally or have their names.”

Mateo has worked for Lauderhill Police since 2017. Several years ago, he was promoted to detective of the department’s traffic homicide division.

Matwo was booked into the Broward County Jail and released on a $5,000 bond.

