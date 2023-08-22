LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on the intersection of Northwest 15th Street and 56th Avenue sent a Lauderhill Police officer to the hospital, Monday.

Officials said just after 6:30 p.m., the officer involved in the crash was on their way to a disturbance call in the vicinity of the 1200 block of Northwest 31st Avenue.

As the officer approached the aforementioned intersection, the responding officer’s vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle collision. The impact resulted in significant damage to both vehicles and prompted an immediate response from paramedics on the scene.

The officer and the other driver were both assessed by medical personnel and subsequently transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lauderhill Police Department detectives are investigating the crash.

