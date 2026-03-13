LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill Police officer is off the force after being accused of betraying the badge.

Investigators with the Davie Police Department say Thomas Manfredi, an officer in Lauderhill, struck a motorcyclist in the area of 5410 South University Drive and left the scene, Tuesday.

Manfredo then allegedly called 911, claiming he did not know how his car got damaged.

Lauderhill Police officials confirmed Manfredi has since been relieved of duty.

Manfredi faces charges for leaving the scene of an accident and giving false information to police.

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