LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill Police officer, whose heroism likely helped save lives after a fiery crash last year, has been charged with simple battery for allegedly punching a man as the officer investigated a traffic crash earlier this year.

Officer Jason Reyes, who spoke with 7News after last year’s incident, has been placed on administrative leave due to the incident that happened in March.

Reyes raced to the rescue in May of 2024, to save the victims of a fiery crash. He helped douse the flames and broke the window of the car so firefighters could pull trapped victims out of their vehicles.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.