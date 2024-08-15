LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill Police officer found himself on the opposite side of the law when he was arrested in Sunrise.

According to Sunrise Police, they notified Lauderhill Police on Tuesday about an open criminal investigation regarding an off-duty incident that involved Lauderhill Police Officer Johnny Alejandro Mateo.

Later that day, Mateo was arrested on one count of digital voyeurism.

Mateo, who has been employed by Lauderhill since 2017, was placed on administrative leave as a result of the active investigation. He has since bonded out of jail.

Sunrise Police detectives continue to investigate.

