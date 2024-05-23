LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on Thursday morning ended with a car in flames, leading to the closure of southbound lanes on Northwest 31st Avenue near Northwest 14th Street as Lauderhill Police investigated the scene.

Live video footage showed glass ad debris scattered on the street, with earlier footage capturing the car engulfed in flames. Firefighters rescued a woman from the burning vehicle. Her condition and the cause of the crash remain unclear.

The woman was placed on a gurney and rushed to the hospital by paramedics.

In a separate incident, a crash in Miami’s West Little River neighborhood damaged the New Solid Rock M.B. Church. Two vehicles smashed into the side of the building, causing significant damage.

Investigators are still working at both scenes and the burnt vehicle remains at the site in Lauderhill. Authorities have been contacted for more information.

