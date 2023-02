LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need help finding Gary Lee Lyons who was last seen near Northwest 8th Court in Lauderhill.

He was wearing tan pants and a tan shirt.

If you have any information, call Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700.

Lyons was found on Tuesday.

Thank you all for your assistance! Gary was located in good condition and reunited with family members. https://t.co/LaSHbmDfEI pic.twitter.com/zMHGSrzCBM — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) February 14, 2023

