SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A City of Lauderhill Police Officer and a woman have been rushed to the hospital after being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Sunrise.

Sunrise Police responded to the 8200 block of Sunset Strip on Tuesday evening.

Video, obtained by 7News, shows an SUV pulling into the plaza and ramming into something or someone, then backs up and hits it again, backs up and tries to flee the parking lot.

Detectives said the officer was working on a case in the area when the incident occurred.

The woman was a pedestrian, according to officials.

Both victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment. Their condition is unclear.

The hit-and-run driver fled the scene, but detectives said they were quickly located.

It’s unclear if the driver will face any charges.

An investigation is underway.

