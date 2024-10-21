LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is returning to the Broward Sheriff’s Office jail, just one day after bonding out of it.

Nineteen-year-old Melvin Robinson was initially arrested by officers at his Lauderhill home on a battery warrant on Friday.

During this arrest, officials said an officer was attacked by a dog and the officer opened fire, killing the dog. The officer was treated for minor injuries to his hand.

Robinson bonded out of jail on Sunday but was taken into custody on Monday in connection to another shooting incident and leading police on a pursuit.

Robinson is now charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and fleeing and eluding.

