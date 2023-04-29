LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a Lauderhill man to the hospital after, police said, he was shot inside his home during a break-in.

According to Lauderhill Police, armed subjects forced their way into the victim’s apartment, located near Northwest 19th Street and 43rd Avenue, Saturday morning.

Investigators said the perpetrators attacked three people inside the home before they opened fire, striking the victim, and fled the scene.

At around 10:40 a.m., responding officers found the victim in a bedroom suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported him to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale in serious condition.

Detectives are attempting to determine a motive.

If you have any information on this home invasion and shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Lauderhill Police at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

