LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill man was arrested Monday on 27 felony charges after an investigation found he allegedly solicited sexually explicit images and videos from six juvenile victims in multiple states, according to the Lauderhill Police Department.

The investigation, conducted with the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, began in April 2026 after the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children forwarded a CyberTip generated by Snapchat regarding suspected child sexual abuse material uploaded to a user account, police said.

Investigators executed multiple search warrants and subpoenas over the course of the investigation and identified the account as belonging to a suspect, later determined to be Keysean Mash, 23.

Police said Mash used online messaging applications to engage minors in sexually explicit conversations, solicit explicit images and videos, transmit harmful material to children, and possess child sexual abuse material.

Mash faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of computer pornography, four counts of harmful communication to a minor, four counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor by electronic device, four counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition using a computer, and four counts of solicitation of a child to engage in unlawful sexual conduct.

Police said the investigation remains active and that no additional information will be released at this time to protect the identities of the victims and preserve the integrity of the case.

Mash was ordered held on a total bond of $215,000 on the 27 charges.

Anyone with information related to the case, or who believes they or someone they know may have been a victim, is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

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