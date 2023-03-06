LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The water in the city of Lauderhill is safe to drink once again.

A precautionary boil water advisory that went into effect Thursday was lifted Sunday afternoon.

Homes and businesses across the city had little to no water pressure after a valve failure during a scheduled repair.

Officials said the latest water samples now indicate that water is safe.

