LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a kitten stuck in a tight spot in Lauderhill.

A driver heard purring near the engine and headed to Saving Sage Animal Rescue on Wednesday.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews were called shortly after.

Video provided by Saving Sage Animal Rescue captured the moment a firefighter pulled the furry little stowaway out of the white vehicle to the sound of cheers.

The black kitten did not appear to be hurt. The shelter will work to find the feline a forever home.

