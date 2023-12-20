LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa and Rudolph traded the sleigh for a fire truck in Lauderhill Tuesday night, teaming up with Lauderhill Fire Rescue for a special South Florida visit.

First responders embarked on a heartwarming mission, visiting four families in the city to deliver toys.

One family, familiar with these heroes, had received assistance during a medical emergency. Demonstrating the spirit of connection, officials kept in touch and returned to spread Christmas joy.

“Oh my god, that’s the most wonderful Christmas ever. I’m so happy, I’m so excited, guys. Thank you so much,” exclaimed Landy Civil, a grateful recipient.

Adding a personal touch, the firefighters were accompanied by their own families while spreading holiday cheer and delivering gifts to brighten the season for those they serve.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.