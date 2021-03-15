Lauderhill firefighters administer COVID-19 vaccinations for residents

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders in Lauderhill administered COVID-19 vaccinations to local residents.

The city’s fire department gave out free doses at John Mullin Park, near Northwest 55th Avenue and City Hall Drive, Monday morning.

The Pfizer vaccinations were open to Lauderhill residents 60 or older who registered in advance.

A resident who identified herself as Adrienne called the inoculations a gift.

“It’s the difference between life or death, you know? So, we have to,” she said.

Those eligible need to make an appointment and sign a consent form before taking the shot.

