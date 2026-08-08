LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire at a vacant structure in Lauderhill caused Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews to respond.

Crews were seen responding to the fire, which happened near State Road 7 and Northwest 19th Street.

According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, the fire started at a vacant structure that was later deemed unsafe to enter.

There has been no word on if anyone was hurt.

According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue officials, the cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

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