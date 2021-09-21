LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is on a desperate search to find their missing Maltese, who was caught on video being taken by two women.

Casper, a 6-year-old Maltese mix, went missing after he pushed the gate open at around 6:20 p.m., Saturday.

“We were working on our A/C unit, and the technician that was working, he finished up and was leaving, and he left the gate open,” said Jodiann Williams.

Casper is a friendly dog. He was caught on surveillance video walking out in front of the home on Northwest 26th Street and Northwest 42nd Avenue in Lauderhill.

“There were two girls approaching him, and he’s extremely friendly, so anybody touch him, he’s ready to go,” Williams said. “He’s ready to go. They picked him up and rubbed him. He loves that. That’s what we do, and then they walked that way, and he just walked right with them. They went that way, and he just disappeared.”

The two girls left with Casper, who was given to 9-year-old Saniyah Grant as a birthday gift when she was just 3 years old.

“He was fun, and sometimes he would scare me by coming out from under my bed,” Grant said.

Under Grant’s bed is where Casper loves to hide, so Saturday the family just thought he was hiding. That is, until they saw the surveillance video and the two women.

“I was upset. I kind of thought I would probably never see him again,” Grant said before she cried into Williams’ arms.

“It’s extremely hard to not think like we can’t see him anymore,” Williams said.

“Somebody took him. I want Casper to come back,” said Grant’s little brother.

Williams did drive around the block, went to nearby businesses to ask questions, and even posted on Ring, a neighborhood app. So far, no news.

“I just want them to give him back,” Grant said through tears.

“I just hope you return him, because technically he doesn’t belong to you,” Williams said. “He has a family that loves him. He has three kids that love playing with him. As a family, we need our family back, and that’s our dog.”

The family just wants whoever took Casper to bring him back. If you took the dog, they just want him back, no questions asked.

If you have any information on who took Casper, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

