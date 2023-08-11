LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An infant suffered minor injuries and a mother was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out on the fourth floor of an apartment building in Lauderhill.

As a result of the fire, 22 people, including 13 children, have been displaced.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a structure fire in the Inverrary Club Apartments, located 2600 NW 56th Ave., just after 8:30 p.m., Thursday.

A two-fire alarm went off when the blaze started in an apartment, according to fire officials.

Multiple agencies were dispatched to the scene, including the Tamarac Fire Department and Sunrise Fire Department, due to the amount of smoke and fire at the location.

Fire officials said an infant suffered minor burns on their arm. The infant’s mother suffered second-degree burns as she was carrying the child to prevent them from further harm.

Paramedics transported the mother to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire to one apartment and extinguished it within 45 minutes, but the water from putting out the fire caused damage to several units below.

Resident Deezinnia Smith described the chaotic situation.

“I look up, and I see smoke everywhere,” said Smith. “The police came in, and everyone has to evacuate, get out, leave for the fire people to clear the area. It’s unbelievable; you never expect what happened to go down.”

The American Red Cross assisted all 22 people impacted by the fire.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

