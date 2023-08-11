An infant suffered minor injuries and a mother was hospitalized after a fire broke out on the fourth floor of an apartment building.

On Thursday, just after 8:30 p.m., Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a structure fire in the area of 2600 NW 56th Ave.

A two-fire alarm went off when the blaze started in an apartment, according to fire officials.

The fire department’s Public Information Officer said an infant suffered minor burns on its arm and did not need to be transported. The infant’s mother suffered second-degree burns as she was carrying the child to prevent them from further harm; the mother was transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire to one apartment and has since been extinguished but the water from putting out the fire caused damage to the apartment below.

The American Red Cross assisted six people in the apartment that caught fire, six adults in another unit, and four adults with eight children in another unit.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

