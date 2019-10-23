Lauderdale Lakes teen stabbed in back

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 14-year-old boy from Lauderdale Lakes has been taken to the hospital after someone stabbed him in the back.

The incident occurred in an apartment building at 3600 NW 21st St., Wednesday.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue has transported the teen to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma patient.

