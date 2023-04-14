LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A disturbing find has landed a South Florida man behind bars.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force said they found hidden cameras in the restroom and guest room of a home-turned day care along Northwest 21st Street and 37th Terrace in Lauderdale Lakes.

Authorities revealed that at least one adult had been filmed without their knowledge.

Deputies arrested Trevean Clark, 29, who lives at the residence with his mother who runs the day care.

He has been charged with 11 counts of child pornography.

