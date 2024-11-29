LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A holiday horror unfolded at a gated community in Lauderdale Lakes when, a grieving wife said, a deadly argument with a neighbor over loud music ended with her 72-year-old husband shot and killed.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported shooting along the 2500 block of Somerset Drive, Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said the shooting occurred at around 3:30 p.m.

“They are advising that there’s a male laying face down. Be advised subject is possibly still on scene,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner.

Deputies located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim was identified as Hureleyon McLean.

Hureleyon’s wife, Rose McLean, told 7News they were planning on celebrating Thanksgiving with family and friends, but a single gunshot would change everything.

“I heard the gunshot, ‘boom,’ and I just fly to the door. I see my husband lying face down in the blood,” she said.

She said her husband was shot and killed by a neighbor in a unit a floor below after the neighbor complained their music was too loud.

“He came up there to ring the doorbell and leave a message,” said Rose.

“And your husband went down to talk to him?” asked 7News reporter Nicole Linsalata.

“Yeah. I don’t know what he went down to talk, I don’t know, because I didn’t know he was going down to his apartment,” said Rose.

That’s when, Rose said, the man fired a single shot, and she ran outside.

“He didn’t seem like he was sorry?” asked Linsalata.

“No, he wasn’t sorry. He was just standing, looking at me with his gun in his hand the same way,” said Rose. “And I go up to him and say, ‘Why did you shoot my husband? Why?’ And he said to me, ‘If I didn’t shut my mouth, he would shoot me, too.'”

Hureleyon’s family and friends waited for hours, hoping detectives could tell them why this situation escalated the way it did.

“It’s crazy how mankind has gotten to a place where we don’t honor life like we should honor,” said Pastor Tracy McCloud, the victim’s pastor. “Who would have thought something tragic like this would happen?”

7News captured McCloud as he led a prayer circle with Hureleyon’s family and friends on Thursday evening near where the shooting took place.

Family members said Hureleyon was the father of two grown sons, a grandfather, adding he worked as a bus driver for a private company.

“Anywhere he is, I’m always with him. We’re like a team together. For him to be taken away like this, trust me, it’s very hard,” said Rose.

Deputies said one person was detained but did not confirm whether or not it was the neighbor.

An attorney for the neighbor being accused of the shooting told 7News that the Broward State Attorney’s Office will receive all the information and will make a decision as to whether or not any charges will be filed.

BSO detectives are currently investigating the shooting.

