LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-family home in Lauderdale Lakes is left without a garage door after catching fire overnight.

The home near Northwest 33rd Terrace and 35th Street caught on fire late Friday night.

Authorities reported that the blaze began in the garage. A burned-out hole is now visible where the garage door used to be.

American Red Cross volunteers from the Broward County Chapter responded to the incident with emergency aid for seven people affected by the fire, including one child.

No injuries were reported but officials are still investigating.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.