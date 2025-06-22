LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A family escaped fierce flames after a house caught fire in a Lauderdale Lakes neighborhood.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a structure fire at the single-family home near Northwest 31st Avenue and 43rd Street, just before 5:10 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said the residents were asleep when smoke detectors woke them up. Everyone made it out safely.

Firefighters encountered thick smoke, charred walls and damage around the electrical panel.

Investigators believe an electrical issue sparked the fire. A Florida Power & Light crew disconnected electricity to the property as a safety measure.

No one was hurt. Volunteers with the American Red Cross is now helping the family that was impacted.

Officials said the incident does not appear to be suspicious, but the investigation by the State Fire Marshal is ongoing.

