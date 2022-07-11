LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida church held a special celebration for a longtime parishioner months before she reaches a major milestone.

Congregants at the Central Light Grace Chapel in Lauderdale Lakes gathered Sunday morning to celebrate Myrtle Hamith-Mitchell, who will be turning 100 years old later this year.

“Longevity is blowing under her wings,” said Bishop Maurice Clarke with Central Light Grace Chapel.

Hamith-Mitchell has lived lived through many obstacles in her life, one of them being World War II.

Her church, located along the 4700 block of North State Road 7, saw fit to celebrate her on this momentous occasion.

“In her heyday, she would raise funds like crazy, and we’re just thankful to God that we are able to pause and to recognize her worth, her value and her purpose,” said Clarke. “Her purpose is to serve others, and she has served.”

Hamith-Mitchell’s birthday isn’t until October, but church officials made it a double celebration, as it was also the house of worship’s 27th anniversary.

