LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - In response to the incident involving the death of 7-year-old Sloan Mattingly, commissioners in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea are meeting to discuss safety measures. The primary focus of the meeting is to explore the possibility of stationing lifeguards on the beach.

The incident occurred when Mattingly, who was on vacation from Indiana, lost her life after a pile of sand collapsed while she was digging with her brother.

Tuesday night’s meeting will also address an ordinance related to beach-goer activities, particularly digging in the sand.

A memorial for the little girl is also on the commissioners’ agenda.

