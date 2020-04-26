Las Olas Jewish Center hands out free masks, toys amid pandemic

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A distribution event in South Florida stood out from other giveaways this weekend, as volunteers with a local organization not only handed out free face masks, but also toys for children who are stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

7News cameras captured cars lining up and down Las Olas Boulevard in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, as they waited their turn to receive the in-demand face coverings.

The drive-thru giveaway was hosted by the Las Olas Chabad Jewish Center

​”It’s very difficult for some people to get them, to find them, to buy them, whatever. They might have the money,” said volunteer Michelle Cousin.

Many around the world are in desperate need of the masks, and that’s why volunteers said they wanted to make sure local residents don’t go without them.

​”Last time, we had over 50,000 masks that were distributed to communities and families and people that needed to keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” said Rabbi Chaim Slavaticki with the Las Olas Chabad Jewish Center, “and we’re so grateful to have another 25,000 masks to give out today.”

But the center went one step further. In addition to helping keep residents safe, volunteers were also aiming to keep their children entertained as well.

Cameras showed a table filled with unused toys that were handed out to thankful families.

“As a father of five, I understand the challenges and the difficulties this may bring upon families with children,” said Slavaticki.

Volunteers who came out to help said that seeing the smiling faces of those who received donations let them know that theirs was a job well done.

“Knowing that you’re doing good makes it all worth it,” said one volunteer.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

