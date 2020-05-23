Las Olas closes 1 lane to add dining space on weekends

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Memorial Day weekend has brought street seating to one busy part of downtown Fort Lauderdale.

City officials decided to close one lane along Las Olas Boulevard in each direction.

The measure provides more space for people to follow social distancing guidelines.

The closures that began Saturday will last until Tuesday morning.

After this week, the closures will be in effect from Friday mornings to Monday mornings.

