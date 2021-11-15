FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida families received some holiday help from a local synagogue.

Las Olas Chabad Jewish Center in Fort Lauderdale handed out kosher turkeys, Sunday.

Each vehicle that pulled up received one bird ahead of Thanksgiving.

“We’re grateful to be able to make sure that every family in Broward County has the ability to have the beautiful kosher turkey and gathering together on Thanksgiving, celebrating and being grateful,” said Rabbi Chaim Slavaticki, the synagogue’s director. “So many people have come together and making sure everybody has a smile on their face celebrating Thanksgiving.”

Dozens of families lined up on East Las Olas Boulevard and took home a turkey.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.