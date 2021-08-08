FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida Jewish community center lent a helping hand to local schoolchildren as they prepared to return to classes.

The Las Olas Chabad in Fort Lauderdale hosted a drive-thru distribution, Sunday afternoon.

Volunteers gave families backpacks with all the tools they need to start the new school year.

“It’s heartwarming to see their smiles as they receive a new backpack, and the excitement to open up the backpack to see what’s in the backpack, and brand-new, beautiful school supplies,” said Rabbi Chaim Slavaticki, the center’s director.

The book bags and supplies were all donations.

