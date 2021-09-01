FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Get ready for a major downtown shutdown.

The 2021 Mercedes Benz Corporate Run is happening Thursday night in Fort Lauderdale.

Crews have already shut down Las Olas Boulevard between Andrews Avenue and Southeast First Avenue.

On Thursday, that will be extended to Southeast Second Avenue, and the closure runs from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. The run is at 6:45 p.m.

Over 3,000 people from 110 companies are expected to participate.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.